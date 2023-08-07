Bloodborne Community Achieves 60fps on PlayStation 5

The Bloodborne community has achieved a major breakthrough in their quest for a locked 60fps experience on the PlayStation 5 (PS5). Two prominent members, Lance McDonald and Illusion, have successfully implemented a patch that enables the game to run smoothly at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second on the PS5.

The process involved complex technical skills and meticulous research. McDonald initially developed the patch, which was then integrated into a retail PS5 by Illusion. The outcome of their collaboration is a visually stunning gameplay experience.

Bloodborne, known for its enduring popularity and passionate fanbase, has motivated players to enhance the game’s performance. However, it is important to note that modding a PS5 carries significant risks and is not advisable.

This achievement may also put pressure on game developers to officially support the desired features or even financially reward the modders. The enduring popularity of Bloodborne and the dedication of its fanbase have fueled the relentless pursuit of improving the game’s performance.

The reasons behind the passionate dedication and insatiable hunger for knowledge within the Bloodborne community remain a topic of speculation and discussion.

What drives these fans to tirelessly seek improvements and explore the boundaries of this dark and mysterious game? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.