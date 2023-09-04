Blizzard Confirms Next World of Warcraft Expansion Won’t Feature Pirates

Blizzard has recently confirmed that the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion will not feature pirates, contrary to what many players had speculated. The rumors about a potential expansion titled “Return to Azeroth” had excited players who believed it would focus on rebuilding and revamping the old world of Azeroth. However, Blizzard President Mike Ybarra put an end to these rumors, much to the disappointment of some fans.

The speculation about the new expansion began when players discovered hints of a new continent called Avaloren in Patch 10.0.7. Documents found in Uldaman and a letter from Watcher Perethales seemed to suggest that Avaloren would be the setting for the next expansion. Some players even pointed out that Blizzard had been including pirate and aquatic-themed content in the in-game shop, leading them to believe that pirates would play a major role in the expansion.

However, Ybarra’s confirmation has now shattered these hopes. He emphasized that the next expansion will not include pirates, leaving players to wonder what the actual theme of the expansion will be. While Ybarra did not provide any specific details, many players are now speculating that the expansion will revolve around the Void.

This theory is based on various hints that players have received throughout the game. Patch 10.0.7 mentioned the fifth Old God, Galakrond’s connection to the Void, and the return of Xal’atath. Additionally, the recent Azq’roth Time Rift event showcased a vision of Azeroth under the domination of the Black Empire. All of these factors suggest that the Void will likely play a central role in the next expansion.

While the confirmation that pirates won’t be featured in the new expansion may disappoint some players, the anticipation for the next World of Warcraft expansion remains high. Fans will eagerly await further announcements and details from Blizzard about what adventures await them in Azeroth.

