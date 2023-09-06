Amazon Launches Sale on Blink Cameras With Discounts Up to 30%

Amazon is offering a new sale on Blink cameras, featuring a range of smart security options. With prices starting at $25 and free shipping, these are the first price cuts since Prime Day. One standout deal is the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, now priced at $41.99, down from $60. This represents a 30% discount, and it is also the lowest price seen since July.

The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, introduced in September, offers advanced features such as panning and tilting technology that allows users to adjust the 1080p sensor to monitor any area within the home. The camera is compatible with the companion app and also has Alexa integration, enabling motion alerts, two-way audio, and night vision.

In addition to the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, Amazon is also discounting the new Blink Video Doorbell, now priced at $38.99. This represents a 35% discount from the usual $50 price tag, making it the second-best deal since the all-time low. The Blink Video Doorbell offers motion alerts, a 1080p sensor, two-way audio, and a battery-powered design.

Amazon is also offering discounts on other Blink camera models. Last month, the company introduced the Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which features person detection for the first time and improved battery life.

The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera allows users to monitor any room from corner to corner, offering 360° coverage. Users can pan left and right, tilt up and down, and view their home in HD day and night through the Blink app. Real-time motion alerts can be received on a smartphone, allowing users to react and engage from anywhere. Videos can be saved and shared in the cloud using the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 and USB drive.

Source: [9to5Toys](source article)