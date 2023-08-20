Black Myth: Wukong: A Promising Action-RPG with Challenging Boss Fights

Since its first trailer three years ago, Black Myth: Wukong has been generating anticipation among gamers. Recently, developer Game Science held a hands-on event in Hangzhou, China, allowing over a thousand players to experience the latest trial version of the game.

The 45-minute demo included three boss fights and a complete chapter experience. The trial version did not include the level-up system, but players were provided with a set of skills and equipment that will be obtained in the final version. These include different attack stances, spells, transformation abilities, and potions.

The first boss encountered is Centipede Guai, who appeared in a previous gameplay trailer. This boss resides in a cave and attacks by rolling, punching, and releasing poisonous gas. Although relatively easy, players need to consume antidote potions to counter the slow-acting poison effect.

The second boss is the Macaque Chief, fought in a snow mountain. The protagonist’s movements affect the accumulation of snow, and if the boss’s health is reduced to half within a specific time, it triggers a more challenging second phase with increased aggression and attack range. This battle offers an intense encounter.

The third boss is the Tiger Vanguard, found in a temple blood pool. This boss plays a significant role in the storyline and imparts a skill to the protagonist. The water in this scene reacts dynamically, and the Tiger Vanguard has high attack speed and aggression, making it a formidable enemy.

The chapter experience provided in the trial version is called Purple Cloud Mountain. It features various environments such as forests, villages, and temples, along with four or five types of enemies. Even the minions have the ability to deliver fatal blows with one strike.

The level offers multiple paths for exploration, an optional quest for a new transformation ability, and a final boss encounter with the Blood Moon General. Dodging area-wide attacks becomes a challenge in this battle, especially during the boss’s second phase transformation.

Players can also find a hidden boss, the Poisonous King, by taking a detour path. This boss poses the highest level of difficulty and requires careful strategy to defeat.

From the trial version experience, Black Myth: Wukong showcases classic action-RPG elements with a mix of physical and spell attacks, an equipment system, and a growth system. The game’s protagonist wields the versatile Golden Cudgel, which can change forms and provide different abilities.

Overall, Black Myth: Wukong shows promise as an exciting action-RPG with challenging boss fights and a captivating storyline.