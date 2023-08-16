Unraveling the Mystery of Black Holes

Decades later, black holes are more familiar to us than ever before. We know that supermassive versions sit at the center of most galaxies, including our own Milky Way. In 2019, we even got pictures that show a black hole as an imposing shadow against the glow of cosmic material. Scientists have detected the gravitational ripples that result when black holes collide. But the big mystery still remains: what lies at the center of a black hole?

Because hands-on observation is impossible, scientists must approach the subject theoretically. The effort involves mind-bending physics calculations, endless thought experiments, and accepting the possibility that the universe is weirder than we can imagine. It also requires accepting that we’ll never truly know what’s inside a black hole.

For us Earthlings, a black hole might be difficult to fathom. They’re more like regions in space, seemingly empty spots made noticeable by the stars orbiting around them. They have different layers, including the event horizon, the point of no return, and the singularity, a tiny, concentrated point of infinite density.

Physicists believe they understand what the space beyond the event horizon should look like, based on Einstein’s theory of general relativity. However, deep inside a black hole, general relativity isn’t enough to explain what’s happening. Quantum mechanics, which deals with the tiniest particles of the universe, is also needed. The problem is that general relativity and quantum mechanics do not get along.

According to the principles of general relativity, once something goes into a black hole, it’s lost for good. In the 1970s, Stephen Hawking showed that black holes actually evaporate slowly, emitting radiation from just outside the event horizon. This development contradicts quantum mechanics, which states that information can’t be destroyed. The particles emitted by black holes seem devoid of information about the contents of their interior.

Theoretical physicists are trying to reconcile the mismatch between general relativity and quantum mechanics. Some believe that Einstein’s theory is incomplete, while others think quantum mechanics also needs to be changed. Everyone is searching for a theory of quantum gravity that avoids any contradiction, but currently, none exists.