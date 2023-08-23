Crimson Desert: A Promising Open-World Action RPG

Crimson Desert, the upcoming game from Pearl Abyss, was showcased during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event. Described as an open-world action RPG, it offers an intriguing blend of elements from popular games like Assassin’s Creed and Devil May Cry.

The game’s latest trailer gives players a glimpse of its breathtaking gameplay, featuring intense combat, stunning transformations, and even horse drifting. Yes, you read that correctly – horse drifting. The over-the-top action and impressive visuals make for an exhilarating gaming experience.

Originally planned as a prequel to Black Desert, Crimson Desert has since evolved into its own separate intellectual property. Although the extent of its connection to Black Desert remains unknown, both games share an upgraded version of the same game engine.

While no official release date has been announced, Crimson Desert is expected to launch on both consoles and PC. Fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to explore this immersive and visually stunning world that Pearl Abyss has created.

Sources:

– PC Gamer: [source]

– Gamescom’s Opening Night Live: [source]