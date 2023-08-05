Protest Demands Justice and an End to Police Interventions in Sao Paulo

On August 3, 2023, a demonstration organized by the Black Coalition for Rights took place in Sao Paulo. The protest aimed to express disapproval of what the protesters perceived as a “slaughter” and to demand the immediate end of Operation Escudo, which was initiated after the murder of a police officer and resulted in the death of 16 individuals in Guaruja.

The protesters also called for an end to police interventions and demanded justice and accountability. They specifically condemned an individual named Tarcisio, accusing him of being “genocidal.”

During the demonstration, the protesters showcased their determination and unity through chants and signs. Their collective voices expressed their concerns and called for justice for the victims. The event was captured in video footage conducted in Portuguese.

This protest serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by marginalized communities and highlights the urgent need for social reform. The Black Coalition and its supporters mobilized to demand accountability and create a safer and more equitable future for all.

