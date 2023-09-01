The Giotto: A Beautiful Hyper GT with a Nod to Automotive History

The Giotto, a “Hyper GT” designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son Fabrizio, is a stunning piece of automotive craftsmanship. Inspired by the legendary Bizzarrini 5300 GT, the Giotto pays homage to its predecessor while embodying modern design and engineering.

With a carbon fiber body, the Giotto is both lightweight and aerodynamic. Designed to optimize performance, the car features an F1-derived dihedral front splitter, a rear diffuser, and visual references to classic Bizzarrini models. Dual hood vents, a triangular B-pillar, and a wraparound rear windscreen add to the car’s aesthetic appeal.

Under the hood, the Giotto houses a mighty V12 engine developed in collaboration with Cosworth. The naturally aspirated mill has a displacement of 6626 cc, a deliberate choice made in honor of Giotto Bizzarrini’s birthdate. Bizzarrini, an esteemed engineer who played a significant role in the development of the original Lamborghini V12 and the iconic Ferrari 250 GTO, passed away earlier this year.

Despite being a large-displacement engine, the V12 has been engineered to meet current emissions regulations. Power is transmitted to the wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, ensuring a seamless and dynamic driving experience.

The Giotto is not only a sight to behold; it also promises exceptional performance on the road. While specific technical specifications have yet to be released, Bizzarrini plans to begin testing on public roads towards the end of 2024.

In addition to the Giotto, Bizzarrini is keeping busy with the 5300 GT Corsa Revival, a limited edition model priced at approximately $2 million per vehicle. Deliveries for the 5300 GT Corsa Revival have already begun, offering enthusiasts the chance to own a piece of automotive history.

Overall, the Giotto is a testament to the timeless beauty and innovation in automotive design. With its striking aesthetics and powerful performance, it captures the spirit of the legendary Bizzarrini 5300 GT while embodying the vision of Giorgetto Giugiaro and Fabrizio Giugiaro.

Sources:

– Author: Giorgetto Giugiaro and Fabrizio Giugiaro

– Source: [Add source here]