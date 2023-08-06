Sun Found to Emit Unusually Bright Gamma Rays

Scientists from Michigan State University have made a surprising discovery regarding the Sun. They have found that the Sun emits an unusually bright light in the form of highly energetic gamma rays. These gamma rays are more abundant than previously expected, although they do not directly reach Earth. However, their presence can be detected through specific signals.

The researchers made these observations using the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC) located between two volcanoes in Southern Mexico. HAWC utilizes a network of large water tanks to detect gamma rays. When gamma rays interact with the Earth’s atmosphere, they create “air showers” that cannot be seen with the naked eye. However, the resulting particles from these showers can be detected.

Previously, scientists believed that gamma rays emitted by the Sun would not be detectable on Earth. However, data collected by the HAWC Observatory since 2015 has proven otherwise. The researchers were initially surprised by the excess of gamma rays detected after analyzing six years’ worth of data. These gamma rays emitted by the Sun range from one to 10 trillion electron volts, while the visible light from the Sun corresponds to only about one electron volt.

This discovery raises intriguing questions about our understanding of the Sun and its role in our galaxy. An international team of scientists from North America, Europe, and Asia worked on this research. They acknowledge that these findings offer new insights while also presenting new mysteries to be explored.