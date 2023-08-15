Samsung Adds Support for Indian English in Bixby Text Call Feature

Samsung has expanded the language support of its Bixby Text Call feature, adding Indian English to the mix. Previously, the feature only supported Korean and American English.

Bixby Text Call allows Galaxy smartphone users to answer calls without speaking by typing their responses on the screen. The phone then converts the text into voice to relay the message to the caller. Additionally, the caller’s voice is converted into text and displayed on the recipient’s screen for easy communication.

To enable Bixby Text Call with the English (India) language, follow these steps:

1. Open the Phone app on your Galaxy phone or tablet.

2. Go to Settings » Bixby Text Call and toggle on the feature.

3. Access Language and voice » Language and select English (India). You can also choose from three voice options in the Language and Voice settings.

Initial reports suggested that Bixby Text Call was not as effective as Google’s Call Screen feature. However, Samsung has been continuously improving it and expanding language support. The feature now also supports Deutsch, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

A forthcoming One UI 6.0 update will enhance Bixby Text Call’s functionality further. Currently, the feature can only be initiated when a call arrives, but with the update, it will be usable during an ongoing call as well. Samsung has been actively working on improving Bixby’s support for Indian English over the past three years.