Binance Reaches 150 Million Registered Users and Expands into New Markets

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has recently announced a significant milestone with 150 million registered users. The news was shared by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao via Twitter. This achievement follows the official launch of Binance in Japan, granting users access to 34 tokens for spot trading.

Additionally, Binance has made notable progress in Dubai by becoming the first exchange to secure an Operational MVP License from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority. This license permits Binance to provide virtual asset exchange and broker-dealer services to institutional and eligible retail investors in Dubai.

Aside from expanding into new markets, Binance has introduced two new Launchpools to its platform. The first one is Sei (SEI), a Layer-1 solution optimized for the exchange of digital assets. Users have the opportunity to stake their BNB, TUSD, and FDUSD to farm SEI tokens. The second Launchpool is CyberConnect (CYBER), a Web3 social network that empowers developers to create social applications. Users can stake their BNB, TUSD, and FDUSD to farm the CYBER token.

Despite China’s ban on cryptocurrencies, Binance has remained the largest market for the exchange in the country. In May alone, Binance users in China traded around $90 billion worth of cryptocurrency, accounting for approximately 20% of the global trading volume. There are currently over 900,000 active users in China.

As Binance continues to grow and expand, the exchange is actively focusing on alternative markets and offering new opportunities to its ever-growing user base.