The Walt Disney Company and NBCUniversal Monitor New York State Legislation on AI in Film and TV Productions

The Walt Disney Company and NBCUniversal are closely monitoring a New York state legislation that could impact the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their film and TV productions. The bill, known as Senate Bill 7422, was introduced in June 2023 and prohibits the use of AI that would displace human workers in productions eligible for the Empire State film production credit.

Both Disney and NBCUniversal have hired lobbyists to keep track of the progress of the bill. The use of AI has been a contentious issue during the ongoing strikes by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA). Actors and writers are concerned about being replaced by AI, which could potentially result in job loss or violation of consent.

Assemblymember Demond Meeks expressed his lack of surprise at the media companies’ interest in the bill, stating that big businesses often seek ways to cut costs. NBCUniversal has received $96.7 million in tax credits for 14 New York productions since the beginning of 2022, including shows like “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Saturday Night Live.” Disney has received $10.9 million for the film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and the first season of “Monster Island.”

Both Disney and NBCUniversal have not publicly taken a stance on the legislation, but Disney has stated that they monitor bills that may impact their business and report their efforts in lobbying disclosures as required by New York State law.