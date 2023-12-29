2024 Astronomical Events: Meteor Showers, Eclipses, and Northern Lights

Astronomical Events to Look Forward to in 2024

Get ready to mark your calendars because 2024 is going to be an exciting year for stargazing and sky-watching. From meteor showers to eclipses, there will be plenty of astronomical events to marvel at. Here are some key events that you don’t want to miss:

Meteor Shower Schedule for 2024

If you are a fan of meteor showers, you’re in luck! Meteor showers occur when debris enters the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds. Here are some meteor showers to add to your viewing calendar:

– Quadrantid meteor shower (Jan. 3-4): Known for its short duration, this shower peaks at around midnight and offers an average of 25 meteors per hour.

– Lyrid meteor shower (Apr. 21-22): Visible from both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere, this shower produces around 10 meteors per hour in dark skies.

– Eta Aquariid meteor shower (May 4-5): The Southern Hemisphere has the best view of this shower, but observers in the Northern Hemisphere may still catch a glimpse closer to the horizon.

– Perseid meteor shower (Aug. 11-13): One of the most popular meteor showers, the Perseids feature over 50 meteors per hour at its peak.

– Geminid meteor shower (Dec. 13-14): Considered the biggest meteor shower of the year, the Geminids can produce an impressive 75 meteors per hour.

Solar and Lunar Eclipses in 2024

Eclipses are rare and captivating events that shouldn’t be missed. In 2024, the highlight will be a total solar eclipse that will cross North America. But don’t forget about the lunar eclipses too! Here are the dates to mark in your calendar:

– Penumbral lunar eclipse (Mar. 25): Visible from North America, this eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun partially.

– Total solar eclipse (Apr. 8): A spectacular event where the moon completely blocks the face of the sun, visible primarily in North America.

– Penumbral lunar eclipse (Sept. 17): Another opportunity to witness a lunar eclipse from North America.

Don’t Forget About the Full Moons

Full moons have always captured our imagination. In 2024, be sure to catch these full moons:

– Wolf Moon (Jan. 25)

– Snow Moon (Feb. 24)

– Worm Moon (Mar. 25)

– Pink Moon (Apr. 23)

– Flower Moon (May 23)

– Buck Moon (June 21)

– Sturgeon Moon (Aug. 19)

– Harvest Moon (Sept. 17)

– Hunter’s Moon (Oct. 17)

– Beaver Moon (Nov. 15)

– Cold Moon (Dec. 15)

FAQ

Q: Will there be Northern Lights in 2024?

A: The likelihood of seeing the Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, increases during periods of high solar activity. We are currently in a solar cycle that started in 2019, which means you have a better chance of seeing the lights over the next few years.

Q: How can I view these astronomical events?

A: The best conditions for stargazing include clear skies without clouds or haze. Before heading out, make sure to check the weather forecast. If you plan to view a solar eclipse, remember to follow safety guidelines and never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection.

Q: Where can I find the best views of the night sky in Wisconsin?

A: Wisconsin offers several great locations for stargazing. Some recommended places include the Kettle Moraine State Forest, Newport State Park, and Copper Falls State Park.

So, get your calendar ready and start planning for an incredible year of astronomical wonders in 2024. Don’t miss out on these celestial spectacles that will leave you in awe of the universe.