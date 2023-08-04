CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Growth in Cloud Businesses Driven by Increased Interest in AI

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
Growth in Cloud Businesses Driven by Increased Interest in AI

The major public cloud providers, namely Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google, are seeing growth in their cloud businesses, thanks to the rising interest in artificial intelligence (AI).

During the reported period, Microsoft reported a 15% increase in revenue from its Intelligent Cloud unit, reaching $24.0 billion. Alphabet and Google also experienced a 28% increase in cloud revenues for the year, amounting to $8 billion. Amazon announced a 12% year-over-year gain in AWS revenue, reaching $22.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

According to Synergy Research Group, the market for cloud services continues to expand at a healthy rate, despite some short-term challenges. Google and Microsoft, in particular, are witnessing significant year-on-year growth, leading to a slight increase in their global market share.

The importance of AI in the cloud strategies of these providers cannot be overstated. Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged the significant customer interest in AI, which not only expands the total addressable market but also drives increased cloud consumption. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also emphasized the role of AI in addressing customer challenges and opportunities.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the company’s focus on cost reductions and AI. He emphasized the need for price-performant compute solutions and mentioned Amazon’s development of its own CPU chips for general-purpose computing. Additionally, Amazon introduced custom AI chips, Trainium and Inferentia, specifically designed for training and inference tasks.

These advancements in AI present new growth opportunities for the leading cloud providers, allowing them to expand their customer base and further invest in their cloud offerings.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

The Impact of the US Smart Grid on Internet Accessibility and Efficiency

Aug 5, 2023
News

Exploring the Role of LAMEA Tunnel Field Effect Transistor in Telecommunications

Aug 5, 2023
News

Nicolas Neubert’s AI-Generated Concept Film Trailer Goes Viral

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Gunfire Games’ Remnant 2 Receives Major Patch, Console Release Coming Soon

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock: A Powerful Android Tablet with Great Battery Life and Ample Storage

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

OutSnapped Launches AI Photo Booth Technology to Revolutionize Experiential Marketing

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments