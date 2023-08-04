Growth in Cloud Businesses Driven by Increased Interest in AI

The major public cloud providers, namely Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google, are seeing growth in their cloud businesses, thanks to the rising interest in artificial intelligence (AI).

During the reported period, Microsoft reported a 15% increase in revenue from its Intelligent Cloud unit, reaching $24.0 billion. Alphabet and Google also experienced a 28% increase in cloud revenues for the year, amounting to $8 billion. Amazon announced a 12% year-over-year gain in AWS revenue, reaching $22.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

According to Synergy Research Group, the market for cloud services continues to expand at a healthy rate, despite some short-term challenges. Google and Microsoft, in particular, are witnessing significant year-on-year growth, leading to a slight increase in their global market share.

The importance of AI in the cloud strategies of these providers cannot be overstated. Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged the significant customer interest in AI, which not only expands the total addressable market but also drives increased cloud consumption. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also emphasized the role of AI in addressing customer challenges and opportunities.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy highlighted the company’s focus on cost reductions and AI. He emphasized the need for price-performant compute solutions and mentioned Amazon’s development of its own CPU chips for general-purpose computing. Additionally, Amazon introduced custom AI chips, Trainium and Inferentia, specifically designed for training and inference tasks.

These advancements in AI present new growth opportunities for the leading cloud providers, allowing them to expand their customer base and further invest in their cloud offerings.