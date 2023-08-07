The Growing Market for Assistive Technology and Big Tech’s Contribution

The global assistive technology market, valued at $21.95 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $31.22 billion by 2030. To tap into this lucrative market and showcase inclusivity, big tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, and Google have been developing a range of accessibility products.

Apple’s Voice Control, an advanced accessibility feature available on iOS and macOS devices, allows users with motor impairments or limited physical dexterity to control their Apple devices entirely through voice commands. This technology offers a more accessible and independent user experience.

Danish startup Be My Eyes is working on integrating GPT-4, their powerful technology for the visually impaired community, into their app. By incorporating GPT-4, they aim to create a virtual volunteer with a human-level understanding and context, providing better support for visually impaired individuals.

Microsoft’s Seeing AI is a mobile app designed to assist people with visual impairments. Leveraging artificial intelligence and computer vision, it offers real-time assistance in understanding the world around them.

Google’s Android Accessibility Suite includes services like TalkBack and Live Transcribe. TalkBack, a screen reader, provides audible feedback to individuals with visual impairments. Live Transcribe, on the other hand, offers real-time speech-to-text transcription, assisting those with hearing impairments.

Apple’s Switch Control is another accessibility feature catering to individuals with motor impairments or limited dexterity. It enables users to control their devices using external adaptive switches, providing an alternative and customizable way to interact with Apple devices.

These accessibility products and services developed by big tech companies highlight their commitment to creating an inclusive environment for individuals with visual and hearing impairments. Simultaneously, they capitalise on the growing market for assistive technology.