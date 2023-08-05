Developer Announces Tank Character Changes for Overwatch 2 Season 6

Developers working on Overwatch 2 have revealed upcoming changes for tank characters in Season 6. This season is expected to be a major one for Overwatch, with the release of new content including story missions, a support hero, and lore updates planned for August 10.

In a recent Director’s Take, Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller outlined several gameplay adjustments for Season 6, with a focus on tank heroes. One notable change is the calculation of damage against armor. The reduction in damage caused by armor will now be combined with other sources of damage reduction and adhere to the current cap of 50%. This change aims to address situations where certain heroes were more difficult to damage than intended.

Keller also announced changes to the block abilities of Ramattra and Doom. These abilities will now reduce damage from projectiles or abilities that become “stuck,” such as Cassidy’s grenades or Echo’s bombs. This alteration is intended to prevent players from blocking the initial impact only to take full damage from the resulting explosion.

Furthermore, Orisa will receive some damage reduction buffs to compensate for the armor changes. Her Fortify ability will now provide an additional 125 bonus health, and the start of her damage falloff will be slightly extended. These adjustments aim to enhance Orisa’s performance before the implementation of the armor and damage reduction changes.

