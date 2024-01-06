New Findings Shed Light on the Evolution of Live Birth in Snails

A recent study has revealed fascinating insights into the genetic changes that have driven the transition from egg-laying to live births in certain snail species. The research, carried out by an international team of scientists, involved the sequencing of over 100 snail genomes to identify the specific DNA changes associated with this phenomenon.

The snail species in question, known as Littorina, are widespread in the North Atlantic region. While many of these species lay eggs, some have evolved the ability to give birth to live young. This transition is particularly interesting because it allows the snails to successfully reproduce in environments that are not optimal for egg survival.

Previous studies had mistakenly treated the live-birth species as a variant of the egg-laying ones due to their strong resemblance. This research, however, demonstrates that live birth has evolved separately in two clusters of species within the Littorina genus.

The study identified 88 specific regions in the snail genomes that are strongly associated with live birth. Surprisingly, these regions show very little genetic diversity, indicating that a single genetic variant was advantageous and replaced other versions of the DNA stretch within the population. The researchers estimate that these genetic changes occurred gradually over a period of 10,000 to 100,000 years.

While some genetic variations in the identified regions are unique to the egg-laying populations, others are shared across both egg-layers and live-birthers. This suggests that there may have been instances of population reversion from live birthing to egg-laying or hybridization between the two reproductive strategies.

These findings challenge the assumption that live births evolved independently in each cluster of snail species. Instead, they suggest a more complex evolutionary history involving the sharing and maintenance of specific genetic regions associated with live birth.

This study provides valuable insights into the genetic mechanisms that underlie the transition from egg-laying to live births in snails. Further research can now focus on understanding the specific genes involved in this process and how they contribute to the success of live birth in these species.

FAQ

What snail species were studied in this research?

The study focused on snails belonging to the Littorina genus, which are commonly found in the North Atlantic region.

What did the study reveal about the transition from egg-laying to live births?

The study identified specific genetic changes associated with live birth in snails. It demonstrated that live birth has evolved separately in two clusters of snail species, challenging previous assumptions that it occurred independently in each cluster.

How long did the genetic changes enabling live birth take to occur?

The researchers estimated that the genetic changes enabling live birth in snails occurred gradually over a period of 10,000 to 100,000 years.

What does the low genetic diversity in the identified regions suggest?

The low genetic diversity indicates that a specific genetic variant within these regions was advantageous and replaced other versions of the DNA stretch within the population.