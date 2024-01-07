Exciting Upcoming Games in 2024

As the new year begins, gamers around the world are anticipating the release of some highly anticipated games in 2024. From thrilling sequels to beloved franchises to innovative new titles, there’s something for everyone to look forward to.

The Return of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft’s iconic Prince of Persia series is making a comeback with a new game titled “The Lost Crown.” For fans of the franchise, this is an exciting moment as it marks the return of a beloved adventure series. The game holds a special significance for many, including myself, as it was the first adventure game that left a lasting impression. After a long hiatus since the release of “The Forgotten Sands” in 2010, fans have been eagerly awaiting this new edition. Early testers at the Paris Games Week have praised its return to the series’ roots. “The Lost Crown” is scheduled for release on January 15th on all platforms.

Tekken 8: The Next Chapter of Jin Kazama’s Story

“Tekken 8” is the highly anticipated fighting game that has captured the hearts of many fans. As the game that made us realize that button mashing doesn’t guarantee victory, “Tekken” holds a special place in the hearts of many. The game will continue the story of Jin Kazama, and fans can’t wait to see what new challenges await him. “Tekken 8” is set to release on January 26th.

Hades II: A Mythological Adventure with a Twist

The success of the first “Hades” game has left players eager for its sequel. This role-playing and action game, inspired by Greek mythology, tells the story of Zagreus attempting to escape from his father, “papa” Hades. One of the highlights of the game is its diverse cast of gods and goddesses from various backgrounds, breaking away from the traditional portrayal of Greek mythology. Fans are excited to see if Supergiant Games will continue this trend by introducing a female protagonist in “Hades II.”

Tales of Kenzera: Zau – A Captivating Afro-Fantasy

Announced just a month ago during the Game Awards, “Tales of Kenzera: Zau” is an action-adventure game set in a 2D world. Players will take on the role of a shaman who strikes a deal with the god of death to bring her father back from the shadows. What sets this game apart is its afro-fantasy setting, drawing inspiration from African cultures and the personal experiences of its creator. Developed by Surgent Studios, founded by Abubakar Salim, the voice actor of Adéwalé in Assassin’s Creed, this game promises a refreshing and unique gameplay experience.

Skull and Bones: A Long-Awaited Pirate Adventure

Finally, after numerous delays, “Skull and Bones” is expected to arrive in February 2024. This pirate-themed game, focused on naval battles, has been highly anticipated since its announcement in 2018. With stunning visuals and immersive gameplay, players will get a chance to live out their swashbuckling fantasies and engage in epic ship battles.

