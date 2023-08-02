GaN4EmoBiL: Research Project Aims to Develop Affordable Bidirectional Charging System for Electric Vehicles

A research project called GaN4EmoBiL has been launched by a partnership led by Fraunhofer IAF. The project aims to develop innovative semiconductor, device, and system technologies for bidirectional charging in the 800 V class of electric vehicles.

Bidirectional charging, which allows electric vehicles to be charged with power from renewable sources and discharged as needed, can greatly enhance the flexibility of the energy infrastructure. However, the current availability of bidirectional charging systems is limited due to affordability and effectiveness issues.

To address these challenges, the project consortium, which includes Fraunhofer IAF, the University of Stuttgart, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Ambibox GmbH, is working on developing an intelligent and economical bidirectional charging system using innovative semiconductor technologies, device concepts, and system elements.

The three-year experiment is supported by the “Elektro-Mobil” initiative of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK). The objective of the project is to make use of the previously unused batteries of parked electric vehicles to increase the flexibility of the energy system and reduce CO2 emissions.

The project partners are focusing on the development of cost-effective GaN (gallium nitride) technology on other substrates, such as sapphire. This will enable the creation of inexpensive and effective 1200 V transistors, as well as new system components like chargers and bidirectional charging cables.

By the end of the project, the consortium aims to bridge the research and development gap in terms of price, efficacy, compactness, functionality, power class, and voltage class for bidirectional charging. Furthermore, the project aims to support young scientists, preserve national expertise in electromobility, and facilitate information transfer between academia, research organizations, and industry.

The research project is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action as part of the “Elektro-Mobil” initiative.