Bidirectional Charging: Enhancing the Flexibility of Electric Vehicles

Researchers have discovered that bidirectional charging has the potential to transform electric vehicles (EVs) into mobile electricity storage units. This breakthrough allows EVs to not only be charged but also discharged as needed, making them suitable for supplying power to other devices or even the power grid when renewable energy sources are not available. This advancement in bidirectional charging enhances energy security, increases efficiency, and contributes to the flexibility of the energy system.

Current technological approaches to bidirectional charging do not fully meet the cost and efficiency requirements. To address this, the GaN4EmoBiL project has been initiated by the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF, the University of Stuttgart, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Ambibox GmbH. This three-year project aims to develop an intelligent and cost-effective bidirectional charging system by utilizing new semiconductor devices, concepts, and system components.

Funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, the GaN4EmoBiL project will focus on creating innovative charging technologies that contribute to the flexibility of the energy system and reduce CO2 emissions. The project partners will research and develop new semiconductor solutions, including cost-effective gallium nitride (GaN) technology on alternative substrates. This will enable the production of low-cost and efficient 1200 V transistors. Additionally, the team will design new system components such as bidirectional charging cables and chargers and assess their reliability for extended operating hours.

The GaN4EmoBiL project aims to bridge the gap between cost, efficiency, compactness, functionality, power class, and voltage class in the field of bidirectional charging for EVs. It also seeks to foster knowledge transfer between universities, research institutions, and industry, train young scientists, and strengthen national expertise in the field of electromobility. This research and development endeavor will pave the way for the widespread adoption of bidirectional charging, bringing us closer to a more flexible and sustainable energy system.