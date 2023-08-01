Bidirectional Charging: Propelling the EV Industry Forward

Bidirectional charging, also known as vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications (V2X), has the potential to revolutionize the EV industry. This technology offers valuable features for drivers and transforms EVs into assets for the electrical grid.

While V2X is currently being primarily used in commercial applications, such as electric school buses, there are varying opinions on the future significance of residential V2X. Tracy K. Price, the founder and CEO of Qmerit, a provider of electrification services, emphasizes the substantial potential of residential V2X applications.

By enabling bidirectional charging for consumers, utilities will have an opportunity to sell electricity rather than purchasing it at a lower price. The value of managed charging and distributed energy resources in residential settings surpasses the current market price. As residential V2X systems become more widespread, consumers and commercial buildings will be better equipped to offset associated costs.

Qmerit has already conducted early installations of bidirectional EV systems for certain Ford F-150 customers. These installations include whole-home backup systems, where a 400-amp service is divided into two 200-amp panels, with one panel backed up by a generator.

While the number of companies offering bidirectional EV chargers is limited at present, Price anticipates a wider range of options becoming available in the near future. Several EV charger manufacturers, as well as auto OEMs like Ford, Lucid, and GM, have either announced or are developing bidirectional products.

The growth of bidirectional charging and V2X applications brings immense promise for the EV industry, paving the way for a more sustainable future. As this technology continues to evolve, it has the potential to propel the adoption of electric vehicles and transform the way we use and distribute energy.