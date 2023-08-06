Joe Biden’s Presidency: Disapproval Amidst Achievements

Joe Biden’s presidency currently faces widespread disapproval from the American public, with only 38 percent approving of his performance in office, while 54 percent express their disapproval. However, it is crucial to delve into the underlying reasons behind this discontent.

Critics have targeted Biden’s age, appearance, and speaking ability, using them as grounds for criticism. Moreover, the hyper-partisan political climate has given rise to baseless accusations against him, including allegations of bribery and mental unfitness. Additionally, many Americans hold Biden responsible for rising prices at supermarkets and gas stations.

Amidst this negative perception, it is important to acknowledge the significant successes of Biden’s presidency. One notable achievement is his effective navigation of the nation through a deadly pandemic, resulting in the lowest unemployment rate in approximately 50 years. The American Rescue Plan, despite lacking Republican support, played a vital role in boosting consumer spending and reducing unemployment rates among Black and Hispanic communities. Furthermore, the temporary expansion of the Child Care Tax Credit contributed to a decrease in child poverty.

Biden’s bipartisan efforts resulted in the passage of the Infrastructure Bill, which allocated funds towards infrastructure repairs, the replacement of lead drinking water pipes, and the expansion of broadband internet access. Additionally, his administration prioritized the domestic manufacture of semiconductors, crucial for national security and the economy. The Inflation Reduction Act allowed Medicare to negotiate drug prices and limited out-of-pocket costs for recipients. It also included initiatives to combat climate change and tax credits for green technology.

While some critics argue that Biden’s stimulus efforts contributed to inflation, it is worth noting that the United States’ economic performance compared favorably to other industrialized nations. The country’s GDP growth rate and inflation outpaced those of countries like Canada, Italy, Germany, France, and the UK.

In conclusion, Joe Biden’s presidency has been marked by widespread disapproval. However, it is essential to recognize his achievements in steering the nation through the pandemic, implementing economic relief measures, and successfully passing bipartisan infrastructure and climate change bills.