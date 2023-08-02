The Biden Administration Turns to Mongolia to Diversify Clean Energy Supply Chains

The Biden administration is seeking to decrease reliance on materials refined in China by diversifying clean energy supply chains through collaboration with Mongolia. Vice President Harris will be hosting a meeting with Mongolia’s Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene today to discuss this initiative.

As the United States faces pressure to secure critical minerals required for the production of electric vehicle batteries, powerlines, undersea cables, and other essential components of the energy transition, it is looking towards Mongolia for potential solutions. Mongolia possesses a robust mining industry that contributes nearly a quarter of the country’s GDP. However, its exports primarily go to China. The United States aims to access these resources to reduce dependence on China.

State Department officials have recently engaged in discussions with Mongolia for potential investment in mining and heavy industries. These talks have resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding on critical mineral supply chains in the Pacific. By doing so, the United States intends to mitigate the risks associated with its economic ties with China.

During the meeting between Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene, several topics will be addressed. These include the critical minerals issue, Mongolia’s economic resilience, cooperation in outer space, tackling the climate crisis, and various regional and global matters. The significance of robust democratic institutions and adherence to the rule of law will also be emphasized.

In addition, an “Open Skies” agreement will be signed to facilitate government-funded travel on Mongolian air carriers. This agreement aims to promote cultural exchanges and strengthen ties between the United States and Mongolia.

The Biden administration’s engagement with Mongolia signifies its commitment to diversifying clean energy supply chains and reducing dependence on China for critical minerals. Collaborating with Mongolia’s thriving mining industry presents an opportunity to secure necessary resources while establishing alternative supply chains that promote energy transition sustainability.