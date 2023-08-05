BGMI Codes for Unlocking Exclusive Rewards

To excel in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), mastering various tactics is essential. This includes choosing the right landing spot, effective communication with your team, and equipping the appropriate weapons. However, another crucial aspect is to enhance your gaming experience and keep your inventories stocked with freebies.

Fortunately, Krafton’s BGMI offers redeem codes that allow players to unlock exclusive rewards and in-game items such as costumes, weapons, and emotes for free. These codes are available on a daily basis, but it’s important to note that they have limited validity periods. To make the most of these benefits, it’s essential to act quickly.

Here are the BGMI codes for August 5:

– Vehicle Skin

– Falcon and Free Emotes

– UMP9 Skin

– Free Outfit

– Golden Pan

– Free Fireworks

– Free Outfit

– AKM Glacier Skin

– M416 Skin

– Companion

– Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

– Outfit for Free

– 3 Free Motorcycles

– Free Drifter Set

– Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

– AKM Glacier Skin

To redeem these codes, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official BGMI website – https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

2. Enter your Character ID, the Redemption Code from the list, and the Verification Code in the designated fields.

3. Click on the Redeem button and verify all the details.

4. Confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim your rewards.

5. Enjoy your freebies and continue playing to achieve victory in the battleground.

Remember to act quickly as these codes have limited validity periods. Happy gaming!