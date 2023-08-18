Battlegrounds Mobile India Redeem Codes: How to Get Free In-Game Items

After nearly a year-long ban, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has made a triumphant return to India. Following the ban on PUBG Mobile, BGMI quickly gained popularity and secured approvals from the Indian government with specific modifications about 10 months ago.

Similar to other battle royale titles, BGMI developers regularly release redeem codes that offer players access to a variety of rewards and freebies. These rewards include weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits (UC), and more.

By redeeming these codes, gamers can acquire these items without spending any real money on the in-game currency known as “Unknown Cash” (UC). These redeem codes serve as a convenient way for players to obtain items from the in-game store without purchasing UC. Through these codes, players can unlock various items such as chicken congratulatory gestures and weapon skins.

This system provides an excellent alternative for acquiring in-game currency, allowing players to enjoy the game’s offerings without facing financial constraints.

To redeem codes and acquire these in-game items, follow the steps below:

1. Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

2. Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the provided space.

3. Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click “submit.”

4. Once done, collect the redeemable prizes through the in-game mail.

By using these redeem codes, players can enjoy a variety of exciting in-game items without any financial burden. Happy gaming!