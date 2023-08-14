How to Redeem Codes in BGMI and Unlock In-Game Items

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) gained popularity in India after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Despite its own ban, the Indian government allowed BGMI back into the country with certain modifications about 10 months ago.

Similar to other battle royale games like Garena Free Fire, BGMI developers regularly release redeem codes that give players access to various rewards and freebies. These rewards include weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC (Unknown Cash), and more.

By redeeming these codes, gamers can acquire these items without spending any money. This system provides an alternative to purchasing in-game currency, allowing players to enjoy the game without financial constraints.

BGMI redeem codes enable players to obtain in-game items for free. These codes can be used to unlock a range of items, including chicken congratulatory gestures, weapon skins, and more. Redeem codes are a convenient option for players who don’t wish to purchase UC from the in-game store.

To redeem codes and acquire these in-game items, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the provided space.

Step 3: Enter the captcha or verification code as shown on the screen, then click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

These steps allow players to unlock various exclusive in-game items for free using redeem codes. Stay updated with the latest redeem codes to make the most out of BGMI and enhance your gaming experience.