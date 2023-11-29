PC Gaming Show: A Showcase of the Most Anticipated Unreleased PC Games

Get ready for an exciting event in the world of PC gaming! The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Intel is set to captivate gamers on Thursday, November 30th, 2023 at 6pm GMT. This highly anticipated show, narrated by well-known British voice actor Amelia Tyler, promises to be a thrilling experience for gaming enthusiasts all over the world.

Presented by British esports personality Frankie Ward, who is a regular host of the PC Gaming Show, this event will take viewers on a countdown of the 25 most exciting unreleased PC games. The selection is based on the votes from over 70 esteemed “Council Members” from the gaming industry. This diverse council consists of industry luminaries, journalists, and content creators, including names such as Sid Meier, Tim Schafer, and Brenda Romero.

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted aims to provide a platform for both established franchises and lesser-known gems from smaller studios. Evan Lahti, Global Editor-in-Chief at PC Gamer, states, “The Most Wanted list will feature surprise gems from smaller studios side by side with the biggest franchises, because that’s the story of PC gaming.”

The show will not only include exclusive interviews with developers of highly anticipated games like Homeworld 3, Path of Exile 2, and Unforetold: Witchstone, but also give behind-the-scenes visits to studios around the world, new trailers, and exciting announcements. From vampire clans to psycho-horror RPGs, viewers can expect a diverse range of gaming experiences to look forward to.

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted will be broadcast live on various platforms, including the PC Gamer Twitch and YouTube channels, Steam, and China’s Bilibili platform. Additionally, the show will have dedicated streams with localized subtitles in English, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin (simplified), Spanish, German, and French.

Join Amelia Tyler and a lineup of popular streamers, including Asmongold, Esfand, and AnneMunition, as they share their live reactions to the Most Wanted list. Be sure to mark your calendars and tune in for a showcase of the most anticipated unreleased PC games!

Sources: PCGamer.com