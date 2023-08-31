Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition Rated for Modern Platforms

The popular action-adventure game, Beyond Good & Evil, may be making its way to modern platforms soon. The Electronic Software Ratings Board (ESRB) has recently listed an anniversary edition of the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

According to the ESRB’s summary, Beyond Good & Evil is a game where players assume the role of a reporter accompanied by a pig-like companion. Set on the planet of Hillys, players investigate a conspiracy by exploring fantasy locations, collecting evidence through photography, solving puzzles, and engaging in combat with enemies.

While Ubisoft has not officially announced the release of Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition, the ESRB rating suggests that it is likely to happen. The original game was released in 2003 for various platforms including PC, PlayStation 2, Nintendo Gamecube, and the original Xbox. It was then subsequently ported to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011.

Beyond Good & Evil 2, the sequel to the original game, was announced in 2017 but has faced a prolonged development period with limited updates from Ubisoft. Despite being in pre-production for over six years, there is still uncertainty surrounding its release.

In IGN’s review of the original game, it was praised for its captivating storytelling and polished gameplay. Beyond Good & Evil received a score of 9/10, with the review stating it as a “story well worth telling.”

As of now, there are no specific details regarding the release date or additional features for the 20th Anniversary Edition. Fans of the series will have to wait for an official announcement from Ubisoft to know more.

Definitions:

– ESRB: Electronic Software Ratings Board, an organization responsible for assigning age and content ratings to video games released in North America.

– PC: Personal Computer

– IGN: A popular video game and entertainment website that provides news, reviews, and features.