Ubisoft To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Beyond Good & Evil

Ubisoft is reportedly planning to release a special 20th anniversary edition of Beyond Good & Evil. The US Entertainment Software Ratings Board has recently classified the unannounced Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition, indicating that its release is imminent. The game is listed to be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Beyond Good & Evil is an action-adventure game where players assume the role of a reporter accompanied by a pig-like companion, investigating a conspiracy on the planet of Hillys. Players will explore fantasy locations, take photos of evidence, solve puzzles, and fight robot and alien enemies.

Ubisoft has been planning a sequel to Beyond Good & Evil for nearly two decades. The sequel, Beyond Good & Evil 2, was first teased in 2008 but faced delays and a lack of updates for many years. It was finally showcased as a prequel at E3 2017. Meanwhile, a feature film adaptation of Beyond Good & Evil is also in the works at Netflix.

The development of Beyond Good & Evil 2 has faced its fair share of challenges. The departure of Ubisoft Montpellier managing director Guillaume Carmona was preceded by an ongoing labor investigation by local government authorities following concerns of stress and sickness among developers. Additionally, the creative director of Beyond Good & Evil 2, Emile Morel, sadly passed away in July, adding further setbacks to the project.

Despite these challenges, fans of Beyond Good & Evil can now look forward to the upcoming 20th anniversary edition of the game, which will likely include new features and enhancements to celebrate the milestone.

Sources: Video Games Chronicle