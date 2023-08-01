CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Beyond Bank Implements AI Chatbots and Voice Biometrics to Enhance Customer Experience

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
Beyond Bank, an Australian financial institution with 300,000 customers and 48 branches, is embarking on a customer experience upgrade through the adoption of AI-driven chatbots and voice biometrics. This initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to transform its customer experience.

To achieve this transformation, Beyond Bank has integrated Genesys Cloud CX 3 into its contact center operations and employs Microsoft Dynamics CRM as the central hub for customer data. By implementing these technologies, the bank’s employees now have a comprehensive view of customer interactions across all channels.

The integration of Genesys with the CRM system has been crucial in facilitating seamless interaction records for staff members. This integration sets the stage for the next phase of innovation, which entails the implementation of AI chatbots with voice biometrics. The primary goal is to enhance identification and verification processes while providing a personalized customer experience.

Beyond Bank is approaching this implementation with caution, seeking to ensure customer satisfaction and trust. The gradual and methodical rollout of the chatbot technology aims to minimize disruptions for both customers and staff. By leveraging chatbot technology, the bank aims to streamline simpler interactions, allowing employees to focus on more complex or value-added discussions with customers.

Overall, Beyond Bank firmly believes that the integration of AI-driven chatbots will not only enhance customer service but also establish trust and deliver a personalized banking experience.

