The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has expressed concerns about Starlink, a mega-constellation of satellites operated by SpaceX. The PLA warns that while Starlink is designed to provide off-grid high-bandwidth internet access, officials in Washington may be leveraging its capabilities to their advantage.

Last year, Ukraine gained access to Starlink following Russia’s invasion of the country. Ukraine had requested assistance from SpaceX, and Starlink played a crucial role in supporting the country’s war efforts. Soldiers were able to communicate, identify targets, and upload/download important information using the satellite links provided by Starlink.

However, the PLA cautions against relying too heavily on Starlink since it is operated by a private American company. This raises concerns of potential interference or monitoring by US officials. The Chinese military suggests that nations relying on such services should prioritize building their own independent satellite communication systems to avoid compromising sensitive information.

The PLA’s warning highlights the need for nations to remain vigilant about the geopolitical implications of relying on foreign-operated satellite communication systems. While Starlink has proven beneficial in areas with limited connectivity, the PLA believes that countries must prioritize their own security and sovereignty by developing their own satellite communication networks.

By doing so, nations can ensure the safeguarding of sensitive information and reduce their dependence on foreign-operated systems that may potentially be manipulated for geopolitical advantage. The PLA’s concerns underscore the importance of maintaining control over satellite communication capabilities, rather than relying solely on external providers.