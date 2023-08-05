Gold IRAs: Not as Safe as Promoted

Gold IRAs, often marketed as a safe haven for investors, may not be as secure as advertised, The Washington Post reports. Investment companies that promote these products claim them to be “exclusive” and “collectible,” despite being sold in bulk. Additionally, these companies charge exorbitant markups, often significantly reducing the value of the investment.

For instance, one retiree who invested $100,000 in a Hartford IRA only received $53,000 worth of gold and silver in return, indicating a markup of 92%. The gold companies that offer these IRAs often target a specific audience by using conservative talking points about economic and societal collapse, appealing to a right-wing demographic.

Bargain Prices for Electric Vehicles

Prices for both new and used electric vehicles (EVs) have seen significant drops in recent times, according to CNBC. In June, the average price for a used EV was $40,916, reflecting a nearly 30% decrease compared to the previous year. Similarly, new EV prices have decreased by almost 20% year over year since June 2022. These price cuts have contributed to a record-breaking 300,000 EV sales in the second quarter.

Given the reduced prices, many potential buyers are considering used EVs, which also qualify for a $4,000 federal tax credit if sold for less than $25,000. However, one drawback of buying used EVs is that they generally have a lower range compared to the latest models, typically offering around 150 miles per charge.

Cannabis Payment Options Limited

Mastercard’s recent decision to instruct banks to stop accepting marijuana transactions on its debit cards has limited digital payment options for cannabis buyers, reports Bloomberg. This move has dealt another blow to the industry, as national legalization efforts remain stalled, causing stock prices to suffer.

While some smaller regional banks still serve cannabis companies, major institutions and credit card networks like Visa and Mastercard are skeptical about facilitating weed transactions. The removal of PIN debit cards as an option for purchasing marijuana without cash has inconvenienced customers and increased the risk of theft for dispensaries. It remains uncertain whether other digital payment alternatives exist for marijuana shoppers.