New advancements in technology have proven to be a double-edged sword, benefiting both individuals and malicious actors. Such is the case with the misuse of chatbots. Security researchers have recently uncovered two chatbot variants, WormGPT and FraudGPT, which are being exploited by scammers to further their deceitful activities.

Unlike their well-intentioned counterparts, such as ChatGPT and Bard, these hacker chatbots operate without moral boundaries. While the “good guy” chatbots refuse to respond to prompts that could be used for nefarious purposes, WormGPT and FraudGPT have been trained on malware-related data, allowing scammers to mimic emails from banks or employers and even gain access to bank identification numbers for easier crimes.

To safeguard oneself against such threats, it is crucial to be well-informed about the tricks employed by these malicious chatbots:

1. Beware of fake ChatGPT websites and apps that closely resemble the legitimate ones. Always ensure that you are using the authentic links for iPhone and Android.

2. Be cautious of AI social media scams that utilize sponsored ads and posts to entice users into downloading malware.

3. Stay vigilant against AI phishing scams, which commonly employ urgent-sounding emails impersonating legitimate companies or banks. These emails often request immediate money or personal information and may contain malicious links.

4. Be wary of AI voice cloning scams that deceive individuals into believing that a loved one is in need of urgent financial assistance due to an emergency situation.

5. Exercise caution when dealing with AI investment scammers who pose as cryptocurrency experts and promise significant returns on fraudulent investments.

With the increasing prevalence of these malicious chatbots, it is essential to remain vigilant. By staying informed about their tactics, individuals can take appropriate measures to avoid falling victim to their traps.