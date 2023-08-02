BETSY: AI Technology for Livestock Industry Tracking and Surveillance

OneCup AI has developed BETSY, an innovative artificial intelligence technology known as Bovine Expert Tracking and Surveillance. Its goal is to address the issue of lacking permanent traceable identification in the livestock industry. By utilizing computer vision, BETSY tracks and monitors cattle behavior, providing valuable insights for producers.

To overcome the challenges faced by livestock producers, BETSY offers a range of features and functionalities. Visual Identification is the primary tool, backed by seven additional value propositions. This technology grants producers access to data that was previously difficult to obtain due to manual processes.

BETSY’s use cases in the beef and dairy cattle industry include tracking calving, monitoring feed, shipping and tracking, as well as monitoring estrous and breeding cycles. However, collecting data from cattle has proven to be challenging due to their tendency to leave the herd or avoid facing the camera.

To address this challenge, BETSY employs computer vision models and robust datasets. Instead of focusing on individual symptoms, the technology analyzes the overall behavior of the animals. When an animal is detected, BETSY identifies different behaviors and alerts the producer through an intuitive user interface that provides graphical and visual information.

BETSY’s AI system is designed in levels, categorizing each animal based on detection, bounding box, key points, identification, instance, and time-series. This technology can detect and classify various animals, including humans and vehicles. It also uses key points and angles to identify changes in behavior and growth patterns in animals.

In collaboration with the Canadian Angus Association, OneCup AI worked closely to identify important phenotypes such as hooves, claws, udders, and teats. These phenotypes were integrated to create additional data points and a 3-D visual representation. However, the accuracy of the technology may be impacted by environmental factors like mud and the presence of grass.

In conclusion, BETSY offers a comprehensive AI solution for livestock producers by enabling efficient tracking and monitoring of cattle behavior for various applications.