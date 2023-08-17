Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Now Available on GOG Store

Fallout 4, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, is the latest addition to the collection of DRM-free releases on the GOG store. This version of the game, known as the Game of the Year Edition, includes all DLC packs.

Unlike most modern PC game releases from Microsoft, which are typically available only on the Microsoft Store, Steam, and other launchers, Bethesda continues to provide DRM-free versions of their games. This means that players who purchase the DRM-free copy of Fallout 4 can freely install and copy it onto any number of machines without restrictions or online requirements.

The Game of the Year Edition of Fallout 4 includes the base game as well as the Far Harbor, Automatron, and Nuka-World expansions, providing a complete story experience. Additionally, it includes the Workshop DLC packs, which introduce new types of base building items and materials with specific themes.

Players who choose to purchase Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition from GOG can also download the High Resolution Texture Pack, which enhances the visual details of the game. However, it should be noted that this optional download is large, weighing in at almost 60GB, and requires a significant amount of VRAM on the graphics card.

One feature missing from the GOG version of Fallout 4 is the Creation Club, an in-game mods platform. However, players can still modify the game using other PC gaming methods, such as the popular and free Nexus Mods platform.

The standard price of Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition on GOG is $39.99. However, to celebrate the launch, the game is currently available at a discounted price of $9.99 on the store.

