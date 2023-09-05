Bethesda’s Redfall Struggles Similar to Fallout 76, but Will Continue Improvements

Bethesda’s head of global publishing, Pete Hines, has acknowledged that the launch of Redfall faced similar issues to the infamous Fallout 76, but assured fans that the game would not be abandoned. Despite a less-than-ideal start, Hines expressed confidence in the game’s potential, stating, “We’re going to keep working on it. We’re going to do 60fps. We’re going to get it to be a good game.”

Hines emphasized the longevity of games on the Game Pass platform, stating that even ten years from now, Redfall would still be accessible to players. He acknowledged that improvements were necessary, as Redfall received criticism for its compromised execution of a co-op shooter and immersive experience.

Jake Tucker from NME described Redfall as a game with potential, stating that while there were glimpses of Arkane’s signature quality, players had to sift through repetitive environments to find them. Bethesda’s previous release, Fallout 76, faced severe criticism upon launch, with technical issues and lackluster quest design contributing to a negative reception. Reports even suggested that Bethesda borrowed developers from Redfall and Starfield to salvage Fallout 76, potentially impacting the development of other games.

However, updates to Fallout 76, such as the Wastelanders expansion, have improved the game’s reputation among players. In other news, players of Bethesda’s upcoming title, Starfield, have been busy recreating iconic sci-fi ships like the X-wing starfighters from Star Wars and the Normandy SR-2 from Mass Effect.

