Bethesda’s Starfield Requires Massive Disk Space and Two Empty Rooms for Installation

Gamers eagerly awaiting the release of Bethesda’s new sci-fi role-playing game, Starfield, have been surprised by the installation requirements. Developers have revealed that the game will require over 120 GB of disk space, as well as two completely empty rooms in the player’s home.

Many gamers have expressed their surprise and frustration at these unusual installation demands. Local gamer Zack Coleman remarked, “The big file thing I can understand. It really sucks, but every big game that comes out seems to think it’s the only one worthy of space on your hard drive these days. It’s a real drag. I have more memory than ever, yet for some reason I can still only keep three games installed on my computer. As if that’s not bad enough, I guess I have to clear out a couple rooms of my house? What for? I’m skeptical, but I’m gonna clean out the den and the downstairs bathroom and hopefully that’s good enough.”

Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard confirmed the unusual installation request, explaining that the game offers a vast open world with 1,000 planets to explore. Considering the scale of the game, the large install file is deemed necessary. Additionally, as players progress further in the game, they will be required to order and install a special series of PC gaming servers to provide extra computing power for the latter half of the game. These servers will be housed in two rooms in the player’s home, resembling an old NASA setup. It is important to note that anything else in the room with the servers will be at risk of damage, including pets.

To assist players with making space for Starfield, Howard announced that he would personally arrange for movers to help subscribers of Game Pass Ultimate clear out the necessary rooms in their homes.

As excitement builds for Starfield, gamers are preparing to adapt their homes and devices to accommodate the game’s requirements, ensuring they can fully experience the expansive universe it offers.