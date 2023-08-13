Get Ready for QuakeCon 2023!

QuakeCon 2023 is back and this year it brings some exciting goodies for fans. To start things off, id Software’s 1997 first-person shooter classic, Quake II, has been remastered and is now available on the Switch eShop and other platforms.

But that’s not all. Bethesda is offering a free in-game bundle to players who log in or create an account and opt into email communications. Once you’ve done that, you can claim the bundle and unlock rewards in multiple games. Here’s what you can get:

DOOM Eternal:

– Lux Slayer Special Edition Set

– Majestic Archvile Special Edition Set

– Nightmare Marauder Special Edition Set

Wolfenstein: Youngblood:

– Legacy Pack

Rage 2:

– Golden Weapon Bundle

– Doombringer Bundle

– Apocalypse Weapon Bundle

If you already had email opt-in enabled in your Bethesda account, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. Bethesda has already unlocked everything in-game for you.

In addition to the free bundle, there is also a QuakeCon 2023 sale happening on the Switch eShop. Make sure to check it out for some great deals. And while you’re at it, take a look at our Quake II remaster review.

Are you excited for QuakeCon this weekend? Have you tried out Quake II on the Switch yet? Let us know in the comments.