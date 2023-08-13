Exploring the wonders of space has always captivated the imagination of many. Whether it’s gazing at the craters on the moon or the rings of Saturn, space enthusiasts are always eager to share their experiences. Luckily, with advancements in technology, we can now bring the thrill and education of space exploration right into our homes.

Introducing your child to the concepts of space and astrophysics can be an exciting adventure. A telescope is a great tool to spark their interest and start the conversation. If you’re looking for the best telescopes for viewing planets and galaxies, we’ve got you covered.

1. Celestron Speciality Series Travel Scope 70 Telescope:

This pocket-friendly beginner telescope comes with a tripod and a backpack for easy transportation. It has a 70mm aperture and 400mm focal length, making it great for sky spotting the moon and planets. It’s compact, handy, and perfect for beginners on the go.

2. Pullox 175X 262X 350X Malty Power Reflector Astronomical Reflecting Telescope:

This telescope is ideal for starting your space journey. With a 76mm aperture and 700mm focal length, it allows you to view the moon, Saturn, Jupiter, and more. It also works well for land observation and bird watching. The telescope comes with a sturdy aluminium tripod for stability.

3. Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Telescope:

This dual-use telescope is perfect for both sky and terrestrial viewing. It’s sleek, easy to assemble, and beginner-friendly. With a reasonable price point, it’s also a great option for gifting. The Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Telescope is expandable with additional lenses for improved magnification.

4. National Geographic Reflector Telescope with Panhandle Mount:

This telescope features a 70mm aperture and is great for viewing the moon, Jupiter, and deep sky objects. It comes with two interchangeable eyepieces, a sturdy tripod, and a red dot finder. The telescope also has an adapter to connect your smartphone for capturing images.

5. Celestron AstroMaster 130 EQ Motor Drive Telescope:

This telescope, equipped with a motor drive, is an excellent choice for beginners. It allows you to view the moon, planets, star clusters, and more. The slow-motion control equatorial mount ensures smooth tracking throughout the night. The sturdy tripod ensures comfort during sky-gazing.

6. SSEA Reflector Astronomical Telescope:

This telescope offers a 700mm optical tube length for clear views. It comes with a finder scope, tripod, and three magnification lenses. The SSEA reflector telescope is pre-assembled, making it easy to use and perfect for enthusiastic children and teenagers.

7. Celestron NexStar 130SLT Computerized Telescope:

This popular telescope is perfect for beginners on a budget. The computerized telescope can be calibrated to find objects in the sky for you to explore. It’s easy to use and can be digitally connected with software, making stargazing a breeze. The single fork arm mount ensures user-friendly operation.

With any of these telescopes, you can embark on a space adventure from the comfort of your own home. Let the wonders of the universe unfold before your eyes and ignite a passion for astronomy. Happy stargazing!