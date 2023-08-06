Smart TVs with Unique Screen Sizes

Did you know that there are smart TVs available with screen sizes that are less common? While you may have come across televisions with sizes like 32 inches, 43 inches, 55 inches, 50 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches, and 85 inches, have you ever seen a 77-inch, 70-inch, or 58-inch TV?

Amazon offers some fantastic options for those looking to stand out with their unique TV sizes. One option is the Sony Bravia 77-inch XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV. This TV has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 4K UHD resolution. It comes with HDMI and USB ports, an XR cognitive processor, XR OLED contrast booster, auto game mode, XR surround speakers, and built-in microphone and casting features. The TV also offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and comes with Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience.

Another choice is the Sansui 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and features 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. This TV is known for its bezel-less design and comes with a CA53 quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and 32 GB ROM. It offers 4K UHD & Dolby Vision for precise colors and contrast. The TV also includes built-in Chromecast, hands-free voice command, and a voice-search smart remote.

LG also offers a 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with a webOS tuner technology and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. The TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and multiple connectivity options.

Sony has another 77-inch smart OLED TV that provides a 4K UHD resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This TV is equipped with ambient optimization, subwoofers, OLED XR cognitive processor, Dolby Atmos, Bravia XR technology, Bravia Cam, and is designed to enhance the PS5 gaming experience.

Lastly, iFFALCON offers a 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It has HDMI, USB, and headphone jack ports and comes with Wi-Fi capabilities, screen mirroring, A+ grade display panel, micro dimming technology, and dynamic color enhancement.

These smart TVs with unique screen sizes provide a great selection for those looking for something different.