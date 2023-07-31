Rapid Growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Drives Market Expansion

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a prominent technology trend, with widespread adoption by consumers and enterprises alike. Its applications range from voice assistants and task automation to data analysis. Major companies like Alphabet and Amazon have embraced AI and introduced their own AI-powered products. However, concerns surrounding job displacement and ethical issues have been raised.

The AI industry has witnessed significant advancements in recent years. In November 2022, ChatGPT was launched, followed by OpenAI’s enhanced language model GPT-4 just four months later. Anthropic’s generative AI, Claude, has also made significant progress in text processing. Alphabet has introduced new features and language models, including PaLM 2.

The AI market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching a value of nearly $2 trillion and a compound annual growth rate of 32.9% by 2030. Generative AI has the potential to contribute trillions of dollars to the global economy, with an annual addition of $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion estimated by McKinsey.

To capitalize on the AI industry, it is crucial to consider companies involved in AI development and implementation. Hedge funds show interest in AI-related investments, with companies like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Alphabet in focus.

Two small-cap AI stocks that are worth considering for investment are Innodata Inc. and SoundHound AI, Inc. Innodata offers business process and consulting services, including generative AI data engineering. They recently closed a deal with a large technology company, projecting potential expansion in 2024. SoundHound AI specializes in speech recognition and offers conversational voice assistant services. Both companies have attracted hedge fund investments.

Investing in AI stocks can be a strategic move to take advantage of the growing AI market. As AI continues to advance and find more applications, the potential for market expansion and profitability remains promising.