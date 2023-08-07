Smart Home Projectors: A Growing Trend for Big-Screen Entertainment

A recent report reveals that the market for smart home projectors is expected to witness rapid growth, with a projected revenue of $1.9 billion by 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced the use of projectors, shifting their purpose from boardrooms to residential settings. As people seek to recreate the cinematic experience within their homes, portable projectors have gained significant popularity due to their improved battery life, easy portability, and enhanced image quality.

One notable option is the ViewSonic M1 Pro, which has been recognized with an IF design award for its innovative design. It boasts a unique smart stand that doubles as a lens cover and offers 360-degree angle projection. Weighing less than 1 kg, the M1 Pro provides approximately 90 minutes of battery life and comes equipped with multiple connectivity options and Harmon Kardon speakers.

Samsung Freestyle is another versatile choice, combining a projector, smart speaker, and ambient lighting device in one. With its lightweight design and 180-degree rotation capability, it optimizes screen size, auto-focuses, and levels the image for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, it provides access to streaming apps, music playlists, and voice assistants.

The XGIMI Halo+ presents a compact cube-style design, making it highly portable. It offers a large battery capacity, providing 2.5 hours of entertainment, and can easily fit into a travel bag. Featuring auto-focus and keystone correction, it delivers a display size of up to 200 inches with a 1080 FHD resolution. The projector is also equipped with Harman Kardon and Dolby Audio for a premium audio experience.

For those seeking a wide range of projection angles, the BenQ GV30 is an excellent choice. Its unique rotating lens enables ceiling projection and offers a 720p resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the integrated 2.1-channel sound system enhances the overall viewing experience.

The Wanbo T2 Max offers a value-for-money option, providing Full HD 1080p resolution and 250 ANSI lumens brightness. Weighing under 2 kg, it can stretch the screen size up to 120 inches and comes with built-in Android and two 3W speakers.

Lastly, the Optoma LV 130 is a highly portable option, weighing less than 400 grams and offering over 4 hours of battery life. It can project an 80-inch image anywhere and has an impressive lamp life of 30,000 hours.

These portable home projectors, available for under Rs 1 lakh, cater to diverse needs and budgets, enabling users to enjoy a captivating big-screen experience within the comfort of their own homes.