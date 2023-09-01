How to Beat the Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raid event is live in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, giving players the opportunity to challenge the first-ever Legendary Tera Raid featuring Mewtwo. From September 1 to 17, players can face off against this powerful Psychic-type Pokémon and have a chance to catch it. However, defeating Mewtwo won’t be an easy task, so here are some tips to help you on your quest.

Mewtwo is a Psychic-type Pokémon with a unique mechanic in Tera Raids. Its Psychic Tera Type and moves complement its best stats, making it a formidable opponent. While Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks can still deal supereffective damage, be cautious as Mewtwo’s Psychic moves will be stronger than usual thanks to its Tera Boost.

The Unrivaled Mewtwo has a limited set of moves, including Psystrike, Aura Sphere, Ice Beam, Calm Mind, and Rest. Psystrike is a powerful Psychic-type move that takes advantage of Mewtwo’s strong Special Attack. Aura Sphere covers Dark-type Pokémon, while Ice Beam provides coverage against other types that could resist its other moves. Calm Mind allows Mewtwo to boost its own Special Attack and Defense stats, while Rest can heal a large amount of HP.

To counter the Unrivaled Mewtwo, players can utilize a specialized Mew build. Mew has a special ability for this raid battle, boosting its HP by 50 percent and all other stats by 20 percent. This turns Mew into a viable threat at all stages of the battle. Different Mew builds can be used, such as the Best Support Mew build with moves like Light Screen, Snarl, Acid Spray, and Life Dew or Recover. The Best Attacker Mew build focuses on Special Attack and can be customized based on preference.

Other Pokémon that can be effective against Mewtwo include Honchkrow and Gholdengo. Honchkrow is a Dark-type Pokémon with a range of offensive and support moves like Swagger, Foul Play, and Dark Pulse. Gholdengo, on the other hand, is a Ghost/Steel-type Pokémon that is immune to Aura Sphere and can use moves like Light Screen, Metal Sound, and Shadow Ball.

Defeating the Unrivaled Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet requires careful planning and strategy. Team up with other players and utilize powerful Pokémon and moves to overcome this challenging raid and catch Mewtwo.

