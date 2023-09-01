The Best Paldean Starter in Pokemon Go: Quaxly

Pokemon Go players are eagerly anticipating the debut of Paldean species with the start of the Adventures Abound season. Among these species are the Paldean starters: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Players are looking for the best option among these three based on their evolutions and performance in battles.

The evolutions of the Paldean starters are as follows:

Sprigatito evolves into Floragato and then into Meowscarada.

Fuecoco evolves into Crocalor and then into Skeledirge.

Quaxly evolves into Quaxwell and then into Quaquaval.

Meowscarada, the evolution of Sprigatito, is a Grass/Dark-type Pokemon. It has a high Attack stat, making it effective in PvE battles. However, its low Defense stat makes it vulnerable in PvP battles.

Skeledirge, the evolution of Fuecoco, is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon. It has excellent bulk and is suitable for both Great and Ultra Leagues in PvP. Its Attack stat is not very high, so it may not deal significant damage in PvE battles.

Quaquaval, the evolution of Quaxly, is a Water/Fighting-type Pokemon. It has high Attack, Defense, and HP stats, making it versatile in both PvP and PvE battles. With its moveset and flexibility in battles, Quaquaval is the recommended choice for the best Paldean starter in Pokemon Go.

If you’re looking to win most battles with the new Paldean species, Quaxly is the optimal choice. Its evolution, Quaquaval, excels in stats, moveset, and overall performance. So, make sure to pick Quaxly as your starter in Pokemon Go to maximize your chances of success.

