With the Gen 6 starter Froakie’s Community Day finally here in Pokemon Go, we’re taking a look at its final evolution, Greninja, and finding its best moveset and whether it’s any good for PvP Battles.

With Froakie’s Community Day event on August 13, 2023, Pokemon Go players around the world have the best opportunity to catch and evolve the Gen 6 Water-type Starter into its final evolution, Greninja. Players who evolve a Frogadier during event hours will get a Greninja that knows the Water-Type Charged Attack Hydro Cannon, so players should definitely take advantage of the opportunity.

Greninja’s best moveset in Pokemon Go includes Water Shuriken as the Fast Move, and Hydro Cannon and Night Slash for its Charged Moves. Water Shuriken was a move that only entered Greninja’s movepool with the August 2023 Froakie Community Day and is now its best option as a Fast Move.

Hydro Cannon is Greninja’s best Charged Move option, as it is 80 Damage in PvP and only requires 40 Energy. Night Slash is another useful Charged Move, costing only 35 Energy, dealing 50 Damage, and having a 12.5% chance to raise the user’s Attack by 2 stages.

While there are stronger Water-type Pokemon out there, Greninja is likely one of the strongest non-Legendary Water-types after the addition of these new moves. It performs well in the Great and Ultra Leagues, ranking 54th and 33rd respectively on PvPoke’s rankings.

Overall, Greninja is a solid choice for players looking for a strong Water-type Pokemon to use in both PvE and PvP content. Its access to Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon make it a formidable opponent. So, make sure to take advantage of Froakie’s Community Day to catch and evolve this powerful Pokemon.