The Best Moveset for Diancie in Pokemon Go

The Mythical Pokemon Diancie has made its debut during Pokemon Go Fest 2023, and players are curious about the best way to build it and its usefulness in PvP and PvE battles. Here is a breakdown of Diancie’s moveset and its utility.

Trainers attending any Go Fest 2023 event have the opportunity to encounter Diancie through a Special Research quest. For those who have encountered this Mythical Pokemon, they may wonder how useful it is in battle and what the best moveset for it is.

Diancie’s current move pool is limited, but the best moveset for PvP Battles is Rock Throw as the Fast Move, and Rock Slide and Moonblast as the Charged Moves. Rock Throw is preferred over Tackle due to its higher damage output and Same Type Attack Bonus.

Rock Slide is the best Charged Move option for Diancie with its high DPS potential. It only requires 45 Energy and has a 2.7-second cooldown, allowing players to use it frequently for solid damage. Moonblast is also a great option, dealing 130 Damage and costing 60 Energy.

Unfortunately, Diancie’s potential in PvP battles is limited because its true benefit comes from its Mega Evolved form, which cannot be used in PvP. It is outclassed by other options in all League formats, such as Carbink in the Great League and Rock-type Pokemon like Regirock, Bastiodon, or Terrakion in other Leagues.

However, Diancie does have value in PvE Raid content, as Pokemon can freely Mega Evolve in Raids. Trainers can make use of Diancie in PvE battles and benefit from its Mega Evolved form.

In summary, Diancie’s best moveset in Pokemon Go consists of Rock Throw as the Fast Move, and Rock Slide and Moonblast as the Charged Moves. While it may not be highly effective in PvP battles, it can be a valuable asset in PvE Raid battles.