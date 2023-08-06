The Best Days to Buy Cryptocurrency for Dollar Cost Averaging

The price of Bitcoin has been steadily increasing since January, with a rising trend channel from $16,600 to $30,000, nearly doubling its spot price in the first half of the year. This price change occurred in three phases, with significant rallies in January, March, and June.

For investors looking to accumulate cryptocurrency in small increments for the long term, adopting the strategy of dollar cost averaging may be worth considering. This strategy involves buying a set amount of crypto or stocks on a weekly schedule.

According to data analysis, Saturdays are considered the second-best day of the week to buy crypto, while Sundays tend to offer the cheapest prices. Historical market data suggests that trading volumes are typically lower on weekends, resulting in lower prices. Additionally, weekends generally experience less news and volatility, which can contribute to lower prices. Some investors may also be taking profits on Fridays, leading to lower prices on Saturdays and Sundays.

It’s important to note that there is no guarantee that cryptocurrency prices will be lower on Sundays. The market is volatile, and prices can fluctuate at any time. However, starting your search on Sundays may increase the likelihood of making a purchase at a relatively low price.

The historical daily price data for Bitcoin indicates that Fridays through Mondays are the best days to buy crypto, while Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the best days to sell. The lowest average daily high price for Bitcoin over the past year was on Sundays, closely followed by Saturdays. Conversely, the highest average daily high price was on Wednesdays.

Overall, following the suggestion of buying cryptocurrency on Sundays may provide the opportunity to acquire coins at a slightly lower price each week. Remember to exercise caution and analyze market conditions before making any investment decisions.