Best Buy's Anniversary Sale: Major Tech Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, and Smartwatches

Gabriel Botha

Aug 13, 2023
Best Buy is currently running its Anniversary Sale, offering significant discounts on a wide range of tech products. Whether you’re in the market for a new laptop, tablet, smartwatch, or even kitchen gadgets from popular brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, or Dyson, now is the time to make your purchase. The sale runs until August 13th.

In terms of tablets, Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale includes discounts on various iPad models, such as the iPad Air, Pro, and Mini. Additionally, you can find deals on Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches, offering a range of options for smartwatch enthusiasts.

When it comes to laptops, Best Buy has discounted models from well-known brands like HP, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo, among others. The sale provides an opportunity to upgrade your current device or invest in a new one at a more affordable price.

Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale also extends to gaming deals, with discounts available on gaming consoles and accessories. Additionally, there are appealing deals on various kitchen gadgets, including products from Amazon.

For a comprehensive view of the available discounts, you can refer to ZDNet’s roundup of the best deals available through Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale. The article categorizes the deals by product type and provides additional information on various models and storage options.

If you’re specifically interested in Apple products, laptops, headphones, or TVs, you can also check out ZDNet’s separate roundups of the best deals available in those categories.

Take advantage of Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale to save money on your desired tech products. Whether you’re upgrading your devices or treating yourself to something new, now is an opportune time to make your purchase.

