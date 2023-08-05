Best Buy May Offer Repair Services for Google Pixel Phones

Rumors suggest that Best Buy could soon offer repair services for Google Pixel phones in some of its larger stores located in Los Angeles and New York. This collaboration would allow customers to have their Pixel phones repaired in-store, following the example set by Samsung and Apple.

Although Google already offers self-repair services through iFixit, this partnership with Best Buy would provide customers with an alternative option. It is speculated that the repair services at Best Buy would initially be limited and only available in select stores in New York and Los Angeles. The service is expected to start as early as next month and would be provided through Best Buy’s Geek Squad.

During this initial phase, it is unlikely that the repair service will be available in smaller stores or in other cities. Google has previously offered repairs for its devices in its own stores in New York and has partnered with uBreakiFix for repairs as well.

The collaboration between Google and Best Buy aims to address concerns about self-repairs and offer a convenient solution for customers seeking Pixel phone repairs. Samsung has recently expanded its partnership with uBreakiFix, with a goal of creating 50 new repair shops by the end of 2023, providing quick and same-day repairs.

The cost of repairs at Best Buy for Google Pixel phones remains unknown. However, it is important to note that the replacement cost for a display on a Galaxy device is typically around $230, and a battery replacement costs around $100.

Best Buy has not yet officially confirmed these rumors regarding the repair services for Google Pixel phones.