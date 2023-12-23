Get the Best Deals on Apple iPads: A Guide to Choosing the Right Model for You

If you’re looking to buy a new Apple iPad, you’re in luck. There are plenty of deals to be found, and you can still receive your purchase before Christmas. Best Buy is offering the best prices on a wide range of iPad models, and they have options for delivery or in-store pickup. Plus, all the iPads come with a full 1 year Apple warranty.

If you’re on a tight budget and want the iPad experience for the lowest price possible, the 9th generation iPad is the way to go. At just $249.99, it’s the most affordable brand-new iPad you can find. While it may not have the latest features and improvements, it’s still a capable device that offers great value for your money.

On the other hand, if you’re willing to spend a little more for a more advanced iPad, the 10th generation model is worth considering. Priced at $349, it offers a thinner bezel, a larger display, a faster processor, and other upgrades like a USB Type-C port and a sharper camera. These improvements come with an $80 premium, but if you value the extra features, it’s well worth the investment.

If you’re looking for something more portable, the iPad Mini is a great choice. Despite being released in 2021, it still outperforms the latest standard-sized iPad. With features like an 8.3″ Liquid Retina display, a powerful A15 Bionic processor, and Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, it’s the perfect option for those who prioritize portability.

For the ultimate tablet experience, the iPad Pro is the way to go. The late-2022 models come with the powerful M2 chip, offering a significant performance boost compared to previous generations. The 12.9″ model even features a stunning Mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display. However, keep in mind that the Pro models come with a higher price tag, starting at $749.

When choosing the right iPad for you, consider your budget and specific needs. If you’re on a tight budget, the 9th generation iPad is a great option. If you want the latest features and improvements, go for the 10th generation or the Pro models. Ultimately, the choice is yours.